Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool unlikely to sign centre-back, says manager

Virgil van Dijk (right)
Virgil van Dijk damaged anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 Premier League draw on 17 October

Jurgen Klopp said it is unlikely Liverpool will sign a centre-back in January because of the economic issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out long term and Joel Matip has endured several injuries since joining in 2016.

The Reds manager said: "There might be some clubs with no financial problems.

"But this club was, and always will be with these owners, very responsible with the things we do."

Liverpool still lead the Premier League but have stuttered in recent games, taking only two points from their past three matches.

They are due to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday but their opponents are dealing with a "significant" coronavirus outbreak at the club.

On the possibility of signing a centre-back, Klopp added: "I cannot say definitely we will not bring one in but it is just not likely because of the situation in the world.

"If the world would be in a normal place, everything would be fine: we won the league, won the Champions League, the club is in the best possible situation and then you have three senior centre-halves injured, is that a situation when you would usually do something?

"Yes, definitely, but we are not in that situation. I don't know if something will happen or not.

"You maybe could do something but it would be a short-term solution and we don't have that short-term solution and that is not right because it doesn't help."

Klopp has been using defensive midfielder Fabinho in the backline alongside 19-year-old Rhys Williams, with both inexperienced 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips and midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson also utilised.

The champions lead the Premier League on goal difference from Manchester United, but have 16 fewer points than they did at this stage last season.

  • We could always go the route of Utd and be in massive debt or City and be owned by human rights non believers or Chelsea and spend Russian money on expensive players players who then become flops.

  • Well if no intention of a CB signing the stop bleating about the injuries

  • We really do need a CB as we cannot keep using our best midfielders in that position...we are dropping points due to this.

  • We shouldn’t sign a centre back but instead should sign Jordan Pickford and make him spend his life in the under 23’s after what he did to Van Dijk.

  • You vill be sorry ...

  • Buy Alaba

  • It gives the rest of the teams a chance I guess.

    I agree that Villa should be made to use the under 23’s team in the fa cup game.
    After all, Liverpool had to do similar when the first team was winning the World Cup.

    I think football will need to be stopped for a while soon tho.

    • James tomkinz replied:
      Circumstances are very different

  • Slow news day?

  • What dont the Football Association, Premier League and EFL not understand about COVID19?

    Postpone the season NOW!

    Like last season it will be known as a astrix season with winners and losers not recognized except by the money grabbing authorities.

  • Loserpool have now resigned to the fact they wont anything this season!!!

    You'll nVAR VARk alone.!!!!!

    LiVARpool will join the likes of Leicester and Blackburn Rovers as 1 season wonders!!!!

    • morseyboy replied:
      Obviously a very knowledgeable football fan (or a Manc)

  • Flakeypool will be fourth this season, falling away in the rush for top spot.
    All their arrogant fans should wind their necks back in.

  • As a Villa fan I think we should be made to play the FA Cup game with Liverpool if we have enough u23 players available. But I am worried that if we do that the PL might then force us to play our upcoming PL matches with a team of kids. They have allowed Newcastle. Fulham & City to cancel their PL games because of Covid and so they should allow us to do the same.

  • Clubs having big outbreaks of Covid following Christmas and New Years...hmmm

  • Maybe Liverpool need to do crowdfunding, it's clear the cupboards are bare

  • So why is this news.....?

  • No title for Liverpool this season could be another 30 years lol.

    • writetoreply replied:
      Such a shame Liverpool’s injuries will mean a fresh squad for next season and still in contention this season :-)

