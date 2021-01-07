Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper has defender Marc Guehi at Swansea on a season-long loan from Chelsea

Steve Cooper wants Swansea City to target permanent signings in the long term after two loan recruits were recalled by their parent clubs this week.

The departures leave Swansea short of attacking options, and Cooper wants to avoid a similar scenario in future.

"Down the line I think we need to come away from having loans," he said.

"It's just a situation where you do run the risk of losing players if they're not yours.

"We need to, each window, be signing permanent players and building our own team.

"Loans are a necessity at the moment and we've benefited from it of course, but I think the longer-term view is to have our own squad and our own players."

Attacking midfielders Gibbs-White and Palmer were two of five players Cooper has brought to Swansea on loan this season.

Cooper is keen to sign replacements with the club sitting second in the Championship.

"There are a few positions that I would like to add to," he added.

"But until we do it, then we carry on working with the boys.

"We have got every base filled at the moment if you like. Maybe we need cover in some positions, maybe you need to strengthen in some positions, every manager will give you the same answer.

"Whether it's a striker or another position, I'm not sure what the priority is but if there's a chance to do some business that we think is right, we'll do it."

Cooper has himself recalled Brandon Cooper from Newport County after suffering a number of injuries in defence, but he is ineligible for Swansea's FA Cup third-round tie at Stevenage on Saturday.