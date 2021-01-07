Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield's next two games and the match between Portadown and Glenavon on Saturday have been postponed in line with the NIFL's Covid Case Policy.

The champions were scheduled to play Glentoran on Saturday and Coleraine on 15 January - both at Windsor Park.

Three other games were called off earlier this week, because of Covid-19, following the Larne-Ballymena game.

On Wednesday the majority of clubs expressed a desire to continue playing during the current lockdown.

The Northern Ireland Football League consulted with clubs in the top flight on Wednesday after the NI Executive had agreed that elite sport could still be played without fans in attendance.

A number of players and Larne owner Kenny Bruce had expressed reservations that the safety of those in the local game was being put at risk as the number of Covid-19 cases has risen.

The Northern Ireland Referees' Association said earlier on Thursday that officials may withdraw from fixtures if Covid-19 cases in the local game continue to rise.

Following last weekend's Inver Park match Saturday's fixtures between Ballymena United and Coleraine and Larne and Carrick Rangers were postponed along with the match between Glenavon and the Sky Blues next Wednesday.