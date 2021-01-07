Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Tony Andreu, right, scored twice in 36 appearances for St Mirren last season

Tony Andreu will bring "quality" to Ross County, says John Hughes, after making the Frenchman his first signing.

Andreu, 32, joins the Scottish Premiership bottom club - his fifth Scottish team - until the summer.

The attacker, who earned a £1m move to Norwich City from Hamilton Academical in 2015, spent last season with St Mirren and has also turned out for Livingston and Dundee United.

"Tony has good experience in the Premiership," said Hughes.

"You can look at his times with Hamilton, St Mirren and other clubs and see he can add that bit of quality."