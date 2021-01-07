Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Will Huffer played one Championship game for Leeds and also has senior experience from a loan spell at Barnet

League Two side Bradford City have signed goalkeeper Will Huffer from National League North club Bradford (Park Avenue), with the terms of the transfer undisclosed.

The 22-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the season with the Bantams.

Huffer will provide competition between the sticks after City captain Richard O'Donnell was ruled out for up to 12 weeks with a thigh injury.

The former Leeds United man had joined Park Avenue in November.

Huffer made one senior appearance for Leeds, against Bristol City in the Championship in November 2018, and also had a short loan spell with Barnet during the 2018-19 campaign.

"We are pleased to have been able to bring Will to the club and add depth and competition to our goalkeeping department," City interim manager Mark Trueman told the club website. external-link

"He is a talented young goalkeeper who was rated very highly at Leeds United."

