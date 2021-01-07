Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham United are five points above bottom club Bristol City in the WSL table, having played a game fewer

New West Ham United boss Olli Harder says his priority is to "shift the culture and playing style" at the Women's Super League club.

The New Zealander, 34, joined the Hammers, who are 10th in the table, on a two-and-a-half-year deal last month.

"The biggest challenge is coming in mid-season," he told BBC Sport.

"You are coming into a situation that was created through no fault of your own. There is a lot of work that needs to be done."

He added: "Nothing negative towards the previous coaching staff, more as in for me to implement my ideas."

The east London club parted company with head coach Matt Beard in mid-November, after registering one win in their first seven league games this season.

A defeat and a victory in the two games since then left the Hammers five points above bottom club Bristol City over the winter break.

"It is about being a bit practical, in a sense that we are in a position in the table that is not comfortable for us, and we wish to be a lot higher up," said Harder.

"I've had four days with [the squad] so far. Rome wasn't built in a day, and certainly not in four.

"But we need to make sure that winning is a priority for us, and we need to develop our own sense of who we are as West Ham."

WSL 'really appealed' to Harder

Harder was most recently assistant manager at Norwegian men's second-tier side Sandnes Ulf.

Having previously worked as Norway Under-23s assistant manager, and been head coach of Norwegian women's top-flight side Klepp IL, he says the WSL is becoming a bigger draw for the world's best players and coaches.

"Everybody is realising where the league is going," he said.

"America has always held the flag when it comes to the women's game, but I really feel that England over the next year, two years, three years will take over as the biggest league in the world.

"From that side it really appealed to me. West Ham are a massive club and you can't say no when West Ham calls you - so here I am."

Harder reacts to Manchester City postponement

Harder's first match in charge was due to be at fourth-placed Manchester City on Saturday, but the game has been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests in the City squad.

He says his squad are "disappointed" because they wanted to play - but thinks extra time on the training ground with the players will benefit the club in the long run.

"What lens do you want to view it through?" he said.

"We could have gone up there and played potentially a weakened team, but we also get more time with the girls and for us as a club to develop.

"If we want to be a good, top club, we need to be beating Manchester City regardless, whether they are playing with weaker players - for lack of a better term - or their full-strength squad."

West Ham's next WSL game is at home against Tottenham on Sunday, 17 January.