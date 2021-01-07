Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham signed Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt in a club record deal worth up to £45m in 2019

West Ham's club record signing Sebastien Haller is on the brink of joining Dutch side Ajax.

The Hammers spent £45m on the striker in 2019.

He was one of a number of expensive signings made by former manager Manuel Pellegrini who did not perform to the levels anticipated.

Pellegrini was sacked in December 2019 and David Moyes eventually steered the club away from relegation trouble.

Although Haller has played recently in the absence of Michail Antonio, West Ham are happy to accept a fee of around 20m euros (£18m) for the 26-year-old, who made his debut for the Ivory Coast in November.