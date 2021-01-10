Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

West Ham have been knocked out of the FA Cup by lower league opposition in each of the last three seasons

FA Cup third round: Stockport County v West Ham United Date: Monday, 11 January Venue: Edgeley Park Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary BBC Radio 5 Live, live text & report on the BBC Sport website

West Ham United manager David Moyes says he will pick a strong side for the FA Cup third-round tie at non-league Stockport County.

The Hammers sit 10th in the Premier League, 86 places above their hosts.

Moyes said: "All our first team players will be there. I always go for the cup - nothing would give me more pleasure than winning it."

Stockport manager Jim Gannon said: "All I want from my players is to play the game and enjoy the occasion."

Gannon, who played for the Hatters when they beat West Ham in the League Cup in 1996, added: "They'll be worried about West Ham, naturally, but if they play the game as well as they can, they'll enjoy it a lot more.

"I enjoyed some great experiences playing against Premiership sides - now, it's the turn of my players."

Since West Ham's last match at Everton, they have sold Robert Snodgrass and Sebastien Haller, to West Brom and Ajax respectively.

But Moyes has no new injury concerns for the game and is expecting a tough task against the National League outfit.

"It's a big night for Stockport, under the lights with the television cameras there," he added.

"It's the sort of game you really want at that level."

Match stats