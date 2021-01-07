Last updated on .From the section Southend

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's sole outing for Portsmouth came against Walsall in the EFL Trophy in January 2020

League Two strugglers Southend United have signed Portsmouth forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with National League side Bromley, scoring twice in 11 league outings for the Ravens.

Hackett-Fairchild has only featured once for Pompey since moving to Fratton Park from Bromley last January.

The Shrimpers are bottom of League Two, four points from safety.

