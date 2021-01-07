Last updated on .From the section Preston

Daniel Iversen made five appearances for OH Leuven in the first half of the season

Preston North End have signed Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Belgian side OH Leuven and spent 2019-20 at Rotherham.

He could make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wycombe Wanderers after number one Declan Rudd picked up an injury in training.

"I am looking to get some games in and help the team," Iversen told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.