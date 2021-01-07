Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Andy Gould will lead in several key areas as the new Scottish FA chief football officer

The Scottish FA has promoted Andy Gould to a wide-ranging new role as chief football officer.

His remit includes work previously done by Malky Mackay, who stepped down as performance director in November.

Gould will continue to oversee the grassroots game and coach education, and also lead elite player development, national team operations and girls' and women's football.

He was the "outstanding choice", said chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"Andy brings a wealth of experience in grassroots and elite level football," Maxwell added. "We wanted to create greater synergy between our football development and performance areas."

Maxwell confirmed in November that due to the financial impact of Covid-19 the governing body was facing a £4.5m shortfall and considering redundancies.

Since joining in 2005, Gould has assisted with the national youth teams across a number of age levels, and led the Scottish FA's Uefa pro licence coaching group, before overseeing grassroots as head of football development.

"Having worked in the development of Scottish football for more than 25 years across all levels, I'm fully conscious of the responsibility that comes with this role," he said.