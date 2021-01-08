Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he will play a strong team against Marine

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea, Man City, Stevenage, QPR and Stoke

Tottenham are planning to play a strong team in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie at non-league Marine.

On-loan forward Gareth Bale has asked to play after recovering from a calf injury, but midfielder Giovani lo Celso is out with a hamstring problem.

Marine's Northern Premier League North West Division campaign is suspended and their squad includes a refuse collector, NHS workers and teachers.

The game - which kicks off at 17:00 GMT - is live on BBC One.

Marine manager Neil Young: "I have done a lot of analysis with the help of Liverpool, who have given us some information in terms of the games.

"They have done is given us access to games that we can't get access to. We see a lot of the Premier League games live but unless we record them we haven't got the scouting networks or the software to go back and look at games.

"It's a tight little ground, Spurs will come in off the road.

"They won't be getting changed in the dressing room, they'll be getting changed in the bar area. We normally get changed in there."

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho: "I don't think they want to play against Tottenham Under-23s, they want to play against the guys they are used to watching, admiring, used to following and we want to give them that.

"Myself and my staff, the respect is the way we are preparing the game and the same way we're trying to know their striker, their centre-back, keeper, their tactical organisation. It's the same we do with other opponents, of course of a different level.

"I feel very happy to play them and I understand the dream. It's up to us to bring them back to reality, but I clearly understand the dream."

Match stats

This will be Marine's first FA Cup match against a top-flight opponent.

This will be Tottenham's first FA Cup match against non-league opposition since January 1995, when they beat Altrincham 3-0 in a third-round tie.

This is just Marine's second appearance in the FA Cup third round. They went out at this stage in 1992-93 against Crewe Alexandra.

Tottenham have progressed from 13 of their past 14 FA Cup third-round ties, with the exception being a 0-2 loss at Arsenal in 2013-14.