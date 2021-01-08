Manchester City v Birmingham City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Sergio Aguero has made substitute appearances in November, December and January without starting

Sergio Aguero is set to make his first Manchester City start since October in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie with Championship Birmingham City after recovering from a knee problem.

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker could feature after recovering from Covid, but it may be too soon for Ederson.

Birmingham defenders Marc Roberts (ankle) and Kristian Pedersen (knee) could play after returning to training.

Forward Caolan Boyd-Munce and keeper Zach Jeacock both remain injured.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "Yesterday he [Aguero] trained really well, today [Friday] he was off. Tomorrow if he feels good he is going to play.

"Sergio, he's unique, but he's had a tough injury, really tough. The important thing is his mood is exceptional, better than ever.

"He is an important part of the group, he is incredibly loved, and the important thing is that in the last 10 days or two weeks, his knee's reaction was really good after the training.

"He's going to start and the minutes [to be played] his performance or knee will dictate. If he can play 90 minutes it will be great, or 60 or 30 minutes will be great."

