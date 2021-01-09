Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

CheltenhamCheltenham Town13:30MansfieldMansfield Town
Match report to follow.
Match stats
- Cheltenham are unbeaten in their last six home matches against Mansfield, most recently playing out a nil-nil draw in League Two in October 2020.
- Mansfield have failed to score in any of their last three matches against Cheltenham since beating them 4-2 in a League Two fixture in March 2019.
- Cheltenham haven't progressed beyond the third round since the 2005-06 season when they defeated Chester City after a replay; this is their first third round fixture since losing 1-5 against Everton in 2012-13.
- Mansfield have won all three of their previous third round matches against clubs in the same division as themselves, beating Middlesbrough in 1966-67, Barnsley in 1969-70 and Cambridge United in 1974-75.