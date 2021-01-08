Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Frank Lampard won the FA Cup on four occasions as a player with Chelsea

FA Cup third round: Chelsea v Morecambe Date: Sunday, 10 January Venue: Stamford Bridge Kick-off:13:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer; updates on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea will be without injured trio N'Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen and Reece James for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Morecambe.

Lewis Bate, Henry Lawrence, Valentino Livramento and 16-year-old forward Jude Soonsup-Bell could all make their debuts for Frank Lampard's side.

Brad Lyons may come straight into the Morecambe side after joining the League Two club from Blackburn on loan.

The Shrimps boss Derek Adams has a fully fit squad to select from.

Morecambe are back in training after a Covid-19 shutdown, with their players self-isolating for 10 days.

Chelsea goal machine Soonsup-Bell takes on Wonderkids challenge

Chelsea boss Lampard: "I don't think there was a season I played at this club, for all the success we had over the years, where we didn't have difficult moments.

"I'm the first one that has to be positive and get excited about the fact that losing games is the biggest chance to improve in football. When you're a squad that's growing and young and new - with players coming in - those are the moments that test them and make them better."

Morecambe manager Adams: "You've got to understand the opposition. They are talented, they have spent a great deal of money in taking in the players they have. But our players have to appreciate the skill that they do have.

"They'll all be really excited to go to Stamford Bridge and play. So, on the day, they have to stick to the gameplan, and then they will obviously get opportunities in the game. When those opportunities come along, it's how clinical can they be in front of goal."

Enter the giant killers: Relive some of the greatest FA Cup shocks

Match stats

Chelsea and Morecambe will face each other for the first time. Chelsea's last loss against a side they were playing for the first time was to Steaua Bucharest in March 2013.

Morecambe have reached the third round for the fourth time, losing on each of the previous three occasions without scoring a goal.

Chelsea have progressed from their third-round tie in each season since 1997-98, when they were eliminated by Manchester United.

This is Morecambe's second FA Cup tie against top-flight opposition, and their first since losing in the third round to Ipswich Town in 2000-01 (0-3).