Bristol City v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

Bristol City have progressed from two of their three FA Cup ties against Portsmouth, though they lost the last such meeting in the 2008-09 third round.

Portsmouth have lost just one of their last six meetings with Bristol City in all competitions (W2 D3), with the last two meetings between the sides in the 2011-12 Championship campaign ending goalless.

Bristol City have progressed from four of their last five FA Cup ties against sides from a lower league, though were knocked out at this stage last season by League One Shrewsbury.