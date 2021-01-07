Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

George Taft made five appearances for Bolton Wanderers this season

Scunthorpe United have signed Bolton Wanderers defender George Taft on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Wanderers from Cambridge in the summer but has not featured since 17 November.

He could make his Iron debut against Bradford City on Saturday.

"I had a really good season last season and played some of my best football. I haven't really had the game time this year to replicate that," he told the club website. external-link

