Jay Williams made his debut for Northampton at the age of 17

Harrogate Town have signed Kettering defender Jay Williams.

The 20-year-old started his career with Northampton Town, before joining National League outfit Wealdstone in the summer.

He moved on to National League North side Kettering in November.

Williams is the third player to join the League Two club this week after Forest Green forward Josh March and Norwich City midfielder William Hondermarck both joined on loan.

Harrogate have not disclosed the length of deal that Williams has signed with the club.

