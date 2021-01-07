Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston's game with Aberdeen little more than a week ago was called off

This weekend's Scottish Premiership meeting of Livingston and Ross County has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

The decision has been taken in an attempt to avoid a weather-inflicted postponement, with low temperatures forecast over the next few days.

Livingston, whose game with Aberdeen on 30 December was called off just before kick-off, hope an extra 24 hours may ensure the artificial pitch is ready.

David Martindale's side are aiming for a sixth straight league win.

They have also won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and sit fifth in the Premiership.

The game is now scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Tony Macaroni Arena.