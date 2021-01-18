Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Hasenhuttl confirmed striker Ings would not feature against League One Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday

Ralph Hasenhuttl will use a mix of experience and youth for Southampton's third-round FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

The Saints will be without key players for the game, including forward Danny Ings and defender Jannik Vestergaard.

"It will be a mixed group tomorrow," Hasenhuttl said. "Some young guys will have to step in."

The FA Cup tie was originally called off on 9 January after a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club.

A fourth-round home tie against Arsenal this Saturday at 12:15 GMT awaits the winner.

Southampton suffered defeat at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, with Hasenhuttl's squad feeling the strain of the fixture schedule and ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

"We have some problems at the moment with muscle injuries and there are some reasons I think that are responsible for this." said the Austrian manager.

"We are in a fantastic building here but we cannot use anything [due to Covid-19]. We cannot use our cryo chamber, the sauna, the pool, nothing - and we have still the same games with the same intensity."

Shrewsbury will be playing for the first time in three weeks when they step out at St Mary's in the FA Cup, having not played since 29 December.

Boss Steve Cotterill will be missing from the Shrewsbury dugout as he recovers in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and a stay in intensive care.

Assistant coach Aaron Wilbraham will take charge of the match and says it is a good opportunity for the Shropshire club to cause a cup upset.

"We are obviously expecting a difficult game away from home," Wilbraham said. "But it's a chance for us to go there and prove ourselves against top opposition."

Match stats