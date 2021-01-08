Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Odion Ighalo (right) scored three goals in three FA Cup appearances for Manchester United last season

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea, Man City, Stevenage, QPR and Stoke

Forward Odion Ighalo could make a rare appearance for Manchester United when they face his former club Watford in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Ighalo, 31, has played just four times this season but is in the squad for the game at Old Trafford (20:00 GMT).

On-loan James Garner will be ineligible for Watford against his parent club.

However, ex-United defender Craig Cathcart and forward Joao Pedro are back in training with the Championship side after hamstring injuries.

Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are not available as they step up their own return from hamstring issues, while Christian Kabasele looks set to miss a third match with a knee problem.

United's only absentees are suspended striker Edinson Cavani and injured defender Phil Jones. Midfielder Donny van de Beek, goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Axel Tuanzebe are among those pushing to be involved in what is likely to be a much-changed side from the one beaten by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

"We enter this competition wanting to win," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"There are a few players that had a few knocks. There will be a few changes but we'll still field a team I'm confident in,"

Watford boss Xisco Munoz, who will be taking charge of his third game having succeeded Vladimir Ivic last month, said: "The most important thing is we go there and fight like animals and enjoy the situation.

"We go there with maximum ambition. We will work very hard and it is important to see we are growing game by game."

Match stats

Manchester United have won three of their four FA Cup ties against Watford, with this their first against the Hornets since a 4-1 semi-final win in 2007.

Watford have lost their past nine away games against United and are winless in their past 13 - since a 2-1 win in a League Cup tie in October 1978.

United have progressed from 33 of their past 35 FA Cup third-round ties, though both failures in that run did come in home games (2009-10 against Leeds and 2013-14 against Swansea).

Excluding games when they were a Premier League side themselves, Watford have been eliminated from their 10 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents since beating Sunderland 1-0 in February 2003.