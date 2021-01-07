Leicester City are likely to be without striker Jamie Vardy and midfielder James Maddison for Saturday's FA Cup third-round game against Stoke City.
Vardy has a long-standing hip problem while Maddison suffered a knee injury during the 2-1 win at Newcastle in the Premier League.
Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu is available for the Foxes after coming on as a late substitute at St James' Park.
Championship side Stoke will be be without striker Steven Fletcher.
The 33-year-old suffered a groin injury after falling awkwardly in the 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth last weekend.
Potters boss Michael O'Neill is already without strikers Tyrese Campbell (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin).
Goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Adam Davies are sidelined, while left-back Morgan Fox has been struggling with a hamstring problem.
Match stats
- Stoke City last faced Leicester City in the FA Cup in the third round in 2013-14, winning 2-1 under Mark Hughes.
- The last three meetings between Stoke and Leicester at the bet365 Stadium have all ended 2-2, all in Premier League meetings between September 2015 and November 2017.
- After a run in which they progressed from seven consecutive FA Cup third round ties between 2009-10 and 2015-16, Stoke have been eliminated from their last four third round ties.
- Leicester have progressed from all five of their FA Cup ties against Championship opposition since they won promotion to the Premier League in 2014.