Stevenage v Swansea City

Stevenage are hoping their recent upturn in League Two form will help them cause an FA Cup shock against Championship high-flyers Swansea City.
Striker Luke Norris, signed from Colchester United earlier this week, could make his Stevenage debut.
Swansea's Kyle Naughton is back fit after a side strain and gives Steve Cooper a welcome option in defence.
Swansea are without Ryan Bennett (hamstring) and Joel Latibeaudiere (calf).
Cooper will make some changes for the cup but he is short of options in some positions.
He has lost loan signings Morgan Gibbs-White and Kasey Palmer this week after they were recalled by Wolves and Bristol City respectively.
"I am planning on taking all the squad to Stevenage," Cooper said.
"We have good momentum at the moment and regardless of whether it's a league or cup game, I just want to keep going and keep improving. We want to win and we want to play well."
Swansea have cut short defender Brandon Cooper's loan at Newport, but he is ineligible for the Stevenage tie having played in the cup for the Exiles.
Stevenage's new signing Chris Lines may feature following his arrival from Northampton, but loan recruit Matt Stevens is ruled out after playing for Forest Green in the first round.
Striker Marcus Dinanga has joined Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season, while Femi Akinwande has completed a loan move to Dartford.
Match stats
- The last FA Cup meeting between Stevenage and Swansea was in December 2003, with the Swans winning 2-1 with goals from Kevin Nugent and Lee Trundle.
- Stevenage are hosting Swansea for the first time since October 2002 in a Football League Trophy match, winning 2-1.
- Stevenage have progressed from four of their six FA Cup third round ties, with this their first since 2017/18 when they went out after a replay against Reading.
- This is Swansea's first FA Cup match against League Two opposition since February 2018, when they won 8-1 against Notts County in a fourth round replay.