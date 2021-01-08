Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge scored for Oldham in their 2019 third-round defeat of Fulham while on loan

The FA Cup third-round tie between Oldham Athletic and Bournemouth has been switched to the Championship club's Vitality Stadium.

Oldham's Boundary Park pitch is frozen and the surface is unlikely to improve before Saturday afternoon.

A switch in venue was sanctioned by the Football Association because of ongoing adverse weather, to ensure the fixture can go ahead as scheduled.

The tie will be settled on the day with extra time and penalties if required.

Bournemouth are currently third in the Championship while Oldham sit 14th in League Two.

Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge told BBC Radio Solent:

"I love the FA Cup. Since I was young, I knew it was a big one and one you want to win.

"It's a good chance for us to well in the competition this season if we can get past Oldham, so it will be good to see where we can go.

"I remember making my debut against Manchester United aged 18 and there's also those memories of helping Oldham knock out Fulham in 2019, so it's always a special competition for me."

Oldham Athletic manager Harry Kewell told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The FA Cup's probably the one competition around the world, other than the Champions League, that everyone knows of and wants to know who wins.

"It's a wonderful challenge for bigger clubs as the smaller clubs have nothing to fear. The fear for the bigger teams is that they don't want to be the ones struck down by the giantkillers.

"Bournemouth will be a tough team, they have a lot of quality and individuals who can unlock any defence. We have to be at our very best, but if we're committed and work hard, we're a chance.

"It's 11 v 11 at the end of the day."

