Burnley v Milton Keynes Dons

BurnleyBurnley15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
|FA Cup third round
|Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January, plus live streams of games at Chelsea, Man City, Stevenage, QPR and Stoke
Burnley midfielder Jack Cork could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's FA Cup tie against MK Dons.
He has recovered from an ankle injury, while winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and forward Matej Vydra are fit again and are in contention to play.
MK Dons have six players missing including forwards Kieran Agard and Jay Bird and midfielder David Kasumu.
Matthew Sorinola and Stephen Walker, both sidelined with illnesses, and George Williams all return.
Match stats
- Burnley have won all four of their meetings with MK Dons in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three. This is the first game between the sides since a 5-0 away win for the Clarets in the Championship in January 2016.
- MK Dons have lost three of their five FA Cup matches against Premier League opponents (W1 D1), including a 1-2 third round loss against Burnley in 2010.
- Burnley have won nine of their last 11 FA Cup matches against sides from a lower division, losing against Reading in January 2010 and Lincoln in February 2017 in this run.
- MK Dons are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for just the fourth time in their short history, last doing so in the 2017-18 campaign.