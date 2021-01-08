Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Sheffield United have not won a match in any competition since 11 July - a run of 21 matches.

Bristol Rovers could welcome defender Josh Grant back into their squad for their FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League Sheffield United.

Finland goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) is the only notable absentee for the League One side.

Kean Bryan, Max Lowe and Rhian Brewster are all expected to be in contention to start for Sheffield United.

The Blades, who are yet to register a win this term, will be without several players through injury and Covid-19.

They are bottom of the Premier League with only two points from 17 matches.

Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale: "We are in our home surroundings so that gives us a level of advantage I assume, so we have no reason to worry. We just have to get stuck into them.

"They are having a tough year but we have to remember they are a Premier League side who finished in the top half last year, so I am still realistic to our chances. We have to find a way to create an opportunity and see if we can take it."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "I'm Sheffield United manager and rumours, speculation and all stuff like that, nothing really surprises you in the game. But as far as I'm concerned, head down and on to the next game.

"We have possibly got 16 outfield players fit and healthy to travel. This is a huge game for us because of the situation we're in."

