Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce was in charge at Blackpool between 1994-1996

Blackpool duo Chris Maxwell and Matty Virtue are both available for Saturday's third-round FA Cup tie against West Brom.

Goalkeeper Maxwell and midfielder Virtue missed the Seasiders' last two matches after testing positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bartley and midfielder Rekeem Harper are in contention to start for West Brom.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce is planning to make wholesale changes to his side.

Both Blackpool and West Brom have seen their preparations for game disrupted by Covid-19.

The League One club confirmed two individuals had tested positive on Thursday, while the Premier League side closed their training ground on Monday and Tuesday after two players tested positive. Further tests conducted on Wednesday all came back negative.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley: "We are at home, it is the FA Cup and we have a chance to spring an upset.

"We have history in this competition and we take it very seriously. It is an important game for us."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce: "Training has been limited to two days so it's well short of what I would normally be doing in preparation.

"We'll be relying on their common sense, their ability to understand who they are playing against, to adjust to a third-round tie when the opposition will run harder and faster than they have run all season because they want to produce a shock. We've got to make sure we avoid that."

