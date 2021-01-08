Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Cardiff captain and centre-back Sean Morrison was injured during last month's Championship defeat at Wycombe

Cardiff City are facing a defensive injury crisis for their FA Cup third-round tie at Nottingham Forest.

Right-back Jordan Osei-Tutu is nearing a return from a hamstring issue but is self-isolating under Covid-19 rules, although he is showing no symptoms.

Forest midfielders Jack Colback and Luke Freeman remain out injured but are edging closer to a return.

Freeman is recovering from a hernia operation while Colback is a month away from returning due to an ankle injury.

But defender Scott McKenna could make a comeback from an ankle injury having been an unused substitute in Forest's league win at Preston.

Winger Anthony Knockaert's loan spell at the City Ground has ended and he has returned to parent club Fulham.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison has already been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Fellow centre-back Sol Bamba is out with a back problem, while another, Aden Flint, is injured after returning from his loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Another central defender, Croatia international Filip Benkovic, left Cardiff this week after he was recalled from his loan by Leicester City.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris said: "As a recognised first-team centre-half we have Curtis Nelson.

"But we have players who have played there during their careers in [left-back] Joe Bennett, [midfielder] Will Vaulks and [left-back] Greg Cunningham."

Cardiff forwards Kieffer Moore and Lee Tomlin are still missing with long-term injuries.

Match stats