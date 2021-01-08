The FA Cup - Third Round
NorwichNorwich City12:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Coventry City

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 home meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5), drawing 1-1 when the sides met earlier this season in the Championship at Carrow Road.
  • This is the first FA Cup meeting between Norwich and Coventry since December 1999, when the Sky Blues won a third round tie 3-1 at Carrow Road.
  • Norwich are winless in their last eight FA Cup home matches (D3 L5) since beating Burnley 4-1 in January 2012.
  • Coventry are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08/2008-09.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 50Barden
  • 26Mumba
  • 6Zimmermann
  • 34Gibson
  • 16Quintillá
  • 19Lungi Sørensen
  • 27Tettey
  • 14Cantwell
  • 23McLean
  • 11Placheta
  • 9Hugill

Substitutes

  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 8Vrancic
  • 17Buendía
  • 20Skipp
  • 22Pukki
  • 25Hernández
  • 52McCracken
  • 53Omotoye

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Wilson
  • 2Østigard
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 29Da Costa
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Giles
  • 11O'Hare
  • 26Shipley
  • 9Biamou

Substitutes

  • 8Allen
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 22Camp
  • 23Dabo
  • 25James
  • 27Thompson
  • 28Eccles
  • 33Kastaneer
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

