Norwich City v Coventry City

NorwichNorwich City12:00CoventryCoventry City
Match report to follow.
Match stats
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 10 home meetings with Coventry in all competitions (W4 D5), drawing 1-1 when the sides met earlier this season in the Championship at Carrow Road.
- This is the first FA Cup meeting between Norwich and Coventry since December 1999, when the Sky Blues won a third round tie 3-1 at Carrow Road.
- Norwich are winless in their last eight FA Cup home matches (D3 L5) since beating Burnley 4-1 in January 2012.
- Coventry are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08/2008-09.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 50Barden
- 26Mumba
- 6Zimmermann
- 34Gibson
- 16Quintillá
- 19Lungi Sørensen
- 27Tettey
- 14Cantwell
- 23McLean
- 11Placheta
- 9Hugill
Substitutes
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 8Vrancic
- 17Buendía
- 20Skipp
- 22Pukki
- 25Hernández
- 52McCracken
- 53Omotoye
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Wilson
- 2Østigard
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 29Da Costa
- 38Hamer
- 14Sheaf
- 18Giles
- 11O'Hare
- 26Shipley
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 8Allen
- 20Bakayoko
- 22Camp
- 23Dabo
- 25James
- 27Thompson
- 28Eccles
- 33Kastaneer
- 41Bapaga
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale