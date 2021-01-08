Luton Town v Reading

LutonLuton Town12:00ReadingReading
Match stats
- Luton won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Reading, beating them 2-1 in a second round tie in December 1963.
- Reading were eliminated from the League Cup by Luton this season - only in 1989-90 have they been knocked out of both major domestic cup competitions by the same side (Newcastle United).
- Luton are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, being knocked out of the competition at this stage in each of the last four seasons.
- Reading have won just one of their last eight FA Cup away games (D4 L3), beating Blackpool 2-0 at this stage last season.
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Sluga
- 26Bree
- 38Osho
- 4Tunnicliffe
- 3Potts
- 23Galloway
- 14Moncur
- 10Lee
- 28Morrell
- 27Nombe
- 9Hylton
Substitutes
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 15Lockyer
- 16Rea
- 17Mpanzu
- 18Clark
- 21Isted
- 24Norrington-Davies
- 25LuaLua
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Southwood
- 2Pontes Esteves
- 5McIntyre
- 48Dorsett
- 38Bristow
- 30Semedo
- 39Pendlebury
- 24Aluko
- 46Onen
- 7Olise
- 9Baldock
Substitutes
- 29Holmes
- 31Boyce-Clarke
- 34Tetek
- 35Samuels
- 37Melvin-Lambert
- 49Lawless
- 50Camara
- Referee:
- Darren Bond