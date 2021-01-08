The FA Cup - Third Round
LutonLuton Town12:00ReadingReading
Venue: Kenilworth Road, England

Luton Town v Reading

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • Luton won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Reading, beating them 2-1 in a second round tie in December 1963.
  • Reading were eliminated from the League Cup by Luton this season - only in 1989-90 have they been knocked out of both major domestic cup competitions by the same side (Newcastle United).
  • Luton are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, being knocked out of the competition at this stage in each of the last four seasons.
  • Reading have won just one of their last eight FA Cup away games (D4 L3), beating Blackpool 2-0 at this stage last season.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Sluga
  • 26Bree
  • 38Osho
  • 4Tunnicliffe
  • 3Potts
  • 23Galloway
  • 14Moncur
  • 10Lee
  • 28Morrell
  • 27Nombe
  • 9Hylton

Substitutes

  • 7Cornick
  • 8Berry
  • 15Lockyer
  • 16Rea
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 18Clark
  • 21Isted
  • 24Norrington-Davies
  • 25LuaLua

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Southwood
  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 5McIntyre
  • 48Dorsett
  • 38Bristow
  • 30Semedo
  • 39Pendlebury
  • 24Aluko
  • 46Onen
  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock

Substitutes

  • 29Holmes
  • 31Boyce-Clarke
  • 34Tetek
  • 35Samuels
  • 37Melvin-Lambert
  • 49Lawless
  • 50Camara
Referee:
Darren Bond

