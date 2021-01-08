Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Digne injured himself in training in November

Everton defender Lucas Digne has made a quicker than expected recovery from an ankle injury to be fit for the FA Cup third-round tie against Rotherham.

Digne had surgery in November and was set to miss up to three months, but boss Carlo Ancelotti said he is likely to feature in a much-changed side.

Championship Rotherham have confirmed all of their players have tested negative for Covid-19 before Saturday.

Manager Paul Warne says they will have the majority of their squad available.

This includes on-loan Jamal Blackman, Florian Jozefzoon and George Hirst, who have been given permission to play at Goodison Park (12:00 GMT kick-off).

Long-term injury absentees Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Joe Mattock and Kieran Sadlier (both ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene are those missing for the Millers.

Ancelotti revealed that Cenk Tosun will start up front for Everton, with strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison set to be rested.

James Rodriguez is available to make his first Toffees' start since 5 December, while fellow midfielder Alex Iwobi is also fit after missing the West Ham game on 1 January with a knock.

"Some players are injured, some are going to have a rest," said Ancelotti.

"We know Digne is a top professional. I think the surgeon was good, the rehab was really good and so it was unbelievable to see Digne so early in training.

"He trained all week with us and is fit, in good condition and can play."

Match stats

The previous five meetings between Everton and Rotherham have been in the League Cup, most recently a 3-1 win for the Toffees at Goodison Park in 2018-19.

Rotherham have lost their past four matches at Everton, with their only victory at Goodison coming in November 1952 in a top-flight fixture.

Everton have lost five of their past six matches in the FA Cup, as many losses as in their previous 27 games in the competition.

Rotherham have lost their past five away FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, scoring one goal and conceding 19 - most recently a 7-0 defeat by Manchester City at this stage last season.