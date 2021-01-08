The FA Cup - Third Round
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood12:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Millwall

Match report to follow.

Match stats

  • This is Boreham Wood's first ever appearance in the third round of the FA Cup, and their first competitive meeting with Millwall.
  • Millwall have progressed from 12 of their last 13 FA Cup ties against non-league opponents, with the exception being a 1996-97 first round loss against Woking.
  • After being eliminated from each of their first nine FA Cup ties against Football League sides, Boreham Wood have won two of their last three against them (vs Blackpool in 2017-18 and Southend this season).
  • Millwall have reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in each of their last four campaigns - they've never done so in five consecutive seasons before.

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Ashmore
  • 6Stephens
  • 12Fyfield
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 19Smith
  • 8Mafuta
  • 10Murtagh
  • 14Thomas
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 15Rhead
  • 22Morias

Substitutes

  • 2Woodards
  • 7Mingoia
  • 11Whitely
  • 17Huddart
  • 18Coulthirst
  • 20McDonnell

Millwall

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fielding
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 23McNamara
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Woods
  • 14Malone
  • 32Burey
  • 13Zohore
  • 25Parrott

Substitutes

  • 7J Wallace
  • 8Thompson
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 10Smith
  • 11Ferguson
  • 12Romeo
  • 20Bennett
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 33Bialkowski
Referee:
Ben Speedie

