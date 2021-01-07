Patrick Cutrone spent the first half of this season on loan at Italian side Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone and Morgan Gibbs-White could be included in Wolverhampton Wanderers' squad for Friday's FA Cup third-round tie with Crystal Palace.

Striker Cutrone and midfielder Gibbs-White have been recalled from respective loan spells at Fiorentina and Swansea to help cover injuries.

Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker could feature in the Molineux game after recovering from a knee injury.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to rotate his squad.

Utility player Jeffrey Schlupp is definitely ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury in last weekend's win over Sheffield United.

Schlupp joins Scott Dann (thigh) and Gary Cahill (hamstring) on the sidelines while captain Luka Milivojevic will be assessed after a back spasm.

Meyer to get rare chance?

Max Meyer (right) has made just one appearance for Crystal Palace this season

Former Schalke playmaker Max Meyer could be handed the chance to impress potential suitors.

The German's only appearance this season was in the League Cup at Bournemouth in September and he has been told by Hodgson that he would not stand in his way if he looked to move on.

"He wants to play and needs to play," Hodgson said. "It is pretty obvious at the moment with the competition for places we have got here and the players I have been using, he has been marginalised.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Max is knocking on the door to move on and if that is the case, I might have to reluctantly agree he has not been given the chances here to show what he could do, so if there is someone else that would give him that it would have to be considered."

Nuno hoping for cup run

Wolves have been in poor form of late with just one win from their last seven games and boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expecting a difficult test against Palace.

"I expect a tough game. Palace are a tough team," he said.

"We have good memories of the first season we did with the FA Cup and we want to play good and perform well and proceed and go as far as we can in the competition."

