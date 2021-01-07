Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alanna Kennedy joined Orlando Pride in January 2017

Tottenham Hotspur defender Alanna Kennedy has agreed a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Australia international Kennedy, 25, originally joined on loan from Orlando Pride until the end of 2020.

The former Sydney FC player has made 12 appearances for Spurs so far this season in midfield.

"There was always potential for me to stay longer and when the decision had to be made, I didn't feel ready to end my time here," Kennedy said.