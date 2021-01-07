Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Patrick Cutrone joined Wolves from AC Milan for £16m in July 2019 before returning to Serie A in January

Wolves have recalled Italian striker Patrick Cutrone from his 18-month loan spell at Fiorentina to bolster an attack hit by injuries.

Cutrone made 34 appearances and scored four goals after moving to the Serie A side in January last year.

The 23-year-old joined Wolves from AC Milan for £16m in July 2019 and has three goals in 24 appearances.

The Premier League side are currently without injured forwards Raul Jimenez and Daniel Podence.

Portugal international Podence will be sidelined for a few weeks because a calf problem sustained during their 1-0 defeat by Manchester United last week.

Striker Jimenez is ruled out while he recovers from surgery on a fractured skull.