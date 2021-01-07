Last updated on .From the section European Football

Benzema was not selected by France in their squad for the 2018 World Cup, which they won in Russia

Karim Benzema will face trial for attempted blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Real Madrid forward Benzema is accused of paying individuals to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make the video public in 2015.

The 33-year-old French striker argues that a police officer used dishonest methods to draw him into the affair.

He has not played for his country since it came to light.

Benzema has scored 261 goals for Real since joining the Spanish side in 2009.

He and Valbuena were international team-mates at the time of the affair and were in the France squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Valbuena, 36, was playing for Lyon at the time but is now with Greek side Olympiakos.