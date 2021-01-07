Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, who has 18 months left on his contract, has changed agent as he eyes a summer move. (Sun) external-link

Premiership clubs will hold urgent talks next week amid rising "anger and frustration" at so far receiving none of the government's proposed £20m bailout package. (Daily Record) external-link

Millwall have begun talks with Motherwell over a move for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Allan Campbell, who is into the final six months of his Fir Park deal. (Sun) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are vying to sign Charlton Athletic youngster Alfie Doughty on a pre-contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has praised the players for accepting pay cuts to help the cope with the financial impact of Covid-19. (Courier) external-link

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam's recent performances for Dundee have been "nothing short of remarkable" as he deals with the death of his mother, says manager James McPake. (Courier) external-link