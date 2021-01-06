Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Declan John featured in Wales' friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago in March 2019

Wales international Declan John is set to join Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season from Swansea City.

John, 25, has not played for Swansea since December 2019 and sees his contract at the Championship club expire this summer.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland but failed to make an appearance for the Black Cats.

The left-back has been capped seven times by Wales.

He has previously played in the Premier League, for Cardiff City, and was at Rangers before joining Swansea in 2018, but he has made only 18 appearances for the Liberty Stadium club.

John will join a Bolton side who are currently 16th in League Two.

