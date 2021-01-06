Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid are top of La Liga, two points clear of Real Madrid, who have also played two games more

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the second round of the Copa del Rey as they were beaten by third-tier UE Cornella.

Adrian Jimenez scored the only goal after seven minutes when he flicked an Agustin Medina free-kick into the net.

Atletico had to play the final 27 minutes with 10 men after Ricard Sanchez was sent off for two bookable offences.

Diego Simeone’s side also saw defender Jose Gimenez suffer an ankle injury.

It is the second consecutive season Atletico have been eliminated from the cup by a third-tier team, after losing to Cultural Leonesa last year.