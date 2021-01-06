La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a shock exit in the second round of the Copa del Rey as they were beaten by third-tier UE Cornella.
Adrian Jimenez scored the only goal after seven minutes when he flicked an Agustin Medina free-kick into the net.
Atletico had to play the final 27 minutes with 10 men after Ricard Sanchez was sent off for two bookable offences.
Diego Simeone’s side also saw defender Jose Gimenez suffer an ankle injury.
It is the second consecutive season Atletico have been eliminated from the cup by a third-tier team, after losing to Cultural Leonesa last year.
Line-ups
Cornellá
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Juan
- 2EstellésSubstituted forGuzmánat 74'minutes
- 12García
- 19GarcíaBooked at 23mins
- 5Jiménez
- 3Prieto
- 20Medina Delgado
- 18MorenoBooked at 90minsSubstituted forPresaat 89'minutes
- 15SánchezSubstituted forDorcaat 60'minutes
- 17FernándezSubstituted forMarcetat 89'minutes
- 7GilaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBorregoat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dorca
- 6Presa
- 8Marcet
- 9Borrego
- 11Guzmán
- 13Santaella Cáceres
- 24Martín Langreo
- 26Sanmartí
- 27Caroutas
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 31San Román
- 29SánchezBooked at 63mins
- 2GiménezBooked at 6minsSubstituted forSavicat 11'minutes
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 8Saúl
- 5Torreira
- 4Kondogbia
- 20Machín PérezSubstituted forSaponjicat 65'minutes
- 10Correa
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forSorianoat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 3Sánchez
- 15Savic
- 17Saponjic
- 24Vrsaljko
- 27Camello
- 35Sanabria
- 42Soriano
- 49Corral
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home25
- Away10
