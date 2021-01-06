Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Luka Milivojevic joined Crystal Palace in 2017

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after attending a New Year's Eve party.

The 29-year-old Serbia midfielder was pictured at a gathering with at least seven other people.

At the time, London was under tier four Covid-19 restrictions, in which households could not mix.

"I want to publicly apologise for my actions on New Year's Eve," said Milivojevic on Wednesday.

"As captain of Crystal Palace Football Club, I am fully aware that my responsibilities go beyond football, and that in this instance I have let the fans, the club, my manager and team-mates down.

"In what is a really difficult and challenging moment for everyone, I am truly grateful that I am able to continue to do the job I love and I do not take this for granted.

"I am very sorry to anyone who has been made to feel angry, hurt or upset by my actions.

"I am making a donation to the local NHS service to help them continue their incredible work in our community fighting this virus."

Fulham are looking into reports that their Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic allegedly broke coronavirus rules by attending the party.

Restrictions in the UK have since increased and England is in a full national lockdown.

On Tuesday, the Premier League said 40 players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week - more than double the previous weekly high.

Three matches in the English top flight were called off last week because of Covid-19 outbreaks at individual clubs.

There were a number of apparent coronavirus breaches by players over Christmas and the New Year.