Saturday's Women's Super League game between Manchester City and West Ham has been postponed because of positive coronavirus tests.

City reported four players, who had visited the United Arab Emirates, had tested positive earlier this week.

Arsenal's game at Aston Villa on Saturday is also in doubt.

The Gunners requested a postponement after a player tested positive for Covid-19 on her return from an unsanctioned trip to Dubai.

A new date for the game between the Women's FA Cup holders and the Hammers is yet to be announced.

