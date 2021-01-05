Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Midfielders Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle will leave Manchester City with the side fourth in the Women's Super League table

Manchester City will be without Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle for four games after they were called up to the United States squad for two of matches against Colombia this month.

The US begin their training camp on 9 January, meaning the midfield pair will miss City's WSL matches against West Ham, Aston Villa and Brighton.

They will also miss their Continental Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

Manchester United's Tobin Heath and Christen Press have not been selected.

It means the forwards will be available for United's Women's Super League leaders' games against Everton, Chelsea and Birmingham during the same period.

Unbeaten United are four points clear at the top of the table, and eight ahead of last season's runners-up City, who have a game in hand.

Two-time World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe has also been named in the 27-strong US squad.

The World Cup holders take on Colombia in Orlando on 18 and 22 January.

