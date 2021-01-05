Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Brad Lyons has featured regularly for Blackburn's under-23 side this season

League Two club Morecambe have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Rovers, having moved to Ewood Park from Coleraine in September 2018, initially on loan.

The Northern Irishman had a spell with St Mirren in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring once in 15 league outings for the Scottish side.

"I feel privileged to be here," he told the club website. external-link

"Morecambe's a good club that's on the up and fighting for a place in the play-offs so I can't wait to get started."

