Brad Lyons: Blackburn Rovers midfielder joins Morecambe on loan
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
League Two club Morecambe have signed Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons on loan until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Rovers, having moved to Ewood Park from Coleraine in September 2018, initially on loan.
The Northern Irishman had a spell with St Mirren in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring once in 15 league outings for the Scottish side.
"I feel privileged to be here," he told the club website.
"Morecambe's a good club that's on the up and fighting for a place in the play-offs so I can't wait to get started."
