Jordy Hiwula: Portsmouth striker extends contract until end of season
Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth striker Jordy Hiwula has extended his contract with the League One club until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old former Coventry man has scored three goals in five appearances since joining Pompey in October.
"He's an excellent finisher, with good movement and touch, and has been pushing for a starting place," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.
"I'm really pleased that he'll be staying with us as we do our best to secure promotion to the Championship."