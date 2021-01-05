Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Jordy Hiwula scored his first goal for Pompey in the 6-1 win over non-league King's Lynn Town in the FA Cup second round in November

Portsmouth striker Jordy Hiwula has extended his contract with the League One club until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Coventry man has scored three goals in five appearances since joining Pompey in October.

"He's an excellent finisher, with good movement and touch, and has been pushing for a starting place," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website. external-link

"I'm really pleased that he'll be staying with us as we do our best to secure promotion to the Championship."