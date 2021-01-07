Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Georgia Stevens (right) in action for Icelandic side Thor KA

Striker Georgia Stevens has signed for Women's Championship club Coventry United after a stint in Iceland's top flight that she earned through an appearance on a football reality TV series.

Liverpool-born Stevens, 20, was part of BT Sport's six-part series Ultimate Goal where she was scouted by an agent to play professionally for the first time for Thor KA, a team based in Akureyri in north Iceland.

Stevens, who played for Liverpool and Everton as a youngster, spent just over three months at Thor KA, making four appearances before returning home following the league's suspension as a result of coronavirus.

"It was a mix of luck and opportunity. Training every day for three months was a new experience," Stevens told BBC Sport.

"I really wanted to go back to Iceland as it was amazing but it was cut short because of coronavirus restrictions and everything was up in the air."

Stevens got the call-up from Iceland within 48 hours of the conclusion of Ultimate Goal after she had impressed in the showcase fixture during the final episode.

She flew to Iceland, underwent a period of self-isolation and made her debut on 9 September.

"I hadn't trained or met with any of the team. I met them all in the changing rooms before the game," she said.

"It was an away game so it was crazy as I had to get on this tiny plane and fly from one side of Iceland to the other. The manager actually picked me up and drove me to the stadium."

Stevens moved back to Liverpool when the Icelandic league was suspended and she received a number of offers from clubs after requesting to train with them until January.

But after several training sessions with Coventry, she wanted to join the club permanently and has signed a deal until the end of the season.

"[My time in Iceland] prepared me for coming back to play in England. I didn't want to go back to the National League where I played before with Huddersfield. I was worried I would never get out of the league," she said.

"Coventry stuck out because they were looking to sign a striker. I really enjoyed the set-up and how professional it was. The girls were lovely and the management staff were so focused."

Coventry currently sit ninth in the Championship and play Sheffield United in their next fixture on 17 January.