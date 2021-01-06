Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Josh Magennis joined Hull City in the summer of 2019

Hull City's Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis has revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19 just before Christmas, and that it led him to have "30-minute coughing fits".

Magennis, who tested positive on 23 December, said breathing problems almost forced him to make an emergency trip to hospital.

"I have asthma so my breathing was bad," the 30-year-old told Sky Sports.

"[From the] 23rd to 29th, I was gone to the world."

Magennis began to fell unwell after Hull's League One game against Portsmouth on 18 December.

"I played 90 minutes and put it down to the effects of a game. I was exhausted and slept all day on Saturday and Sunday.

"My appetite had gone but my taste and smell was still there. It just felt really odd."

Last May, Magennis said he feared that as a black footballer with asthma, he could be more vulnerable to contracting Covid-19.

Hull's game against Lincoln on 29 December was called off because of an undisclosed number of positive tests within the club although they were back in action in the 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on 2 January.

Magennis has now returned to light training with his club.