Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 17BerchicheSubstituted forBalenziagaat 32'minutes
  • 18De Marcos
  • 27Vencedor
  • 6VesgaBooked at 27mins
  • 10Muniain
  • 22García
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 7Gómez
  • 11Córdoba
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Sancet
  • 19Kodro
  • 20Villalibre
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 26Vicente

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González
  • 11Dembélé
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Mingueza
  • 29De la Fuente
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.

  7. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri.

  10. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Balenziaga replaces Yuri Berchiche because of an injury.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Booking

    Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Simón.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Top Stories