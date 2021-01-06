Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

First Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 2.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Simón
- 21Capa
- 3Núñez
- 4Martínez
- 17BerchicheSubstituted forBalenziagaat 32'minutes
- 18De Marcos
- 27Vencedor
- 6VesgaBooked at 27mins
- 10Muniain
- 22García
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 2Morcillo
- 7Gómez
- 11Córdoba
- 12Berenguer Remiro
- 13Ezkieta
- 14García Carrillo
- 15Lekue
- 16Sancet
- 19Kodro
- 20Villalibre
- 24Balenziaga
- 26Vicente
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4Araujo
- 15Lenglet
- 18Alba
- 21de Jong
- 5Busquets
- 16González
- 11Dembélé
- 10Messi
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 17Machado Trincão
- 23Umtiti
- 24Firpo
- 26Peña
- 28Mingueza
- 29De la Fuente
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Pedri (Barcelona).
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Barcelona 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedri.
Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pedri.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Balenziaga replaces Yuri Berchiche because of an injury.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.