AC Milan v Juventus

Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Donnarumma
- 5Dalot
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 2Calabria
- 79Kessié
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 10Calhanoglu
- 15Hauge
- 17da Conceição Leão
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 21Díaz
- 22Musacchio
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 90Donnarumma
- 97Frigerio
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 38Frabotta
- 22Chiesa
- 25Rabiot
- 30BentancurBooked at 60mins
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Arthur
- 14McKennie
- 28Demiral
- 33Bernardeschi
- 34Da Graca
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 39Portanova
- 41Fagioli
- 44Kulusevski
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Foul by Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus).
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.