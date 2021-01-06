Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1JuventusJuventus1

AC Milan v Juventus

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 5Dalot
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 2Calabria
  • 79Kessié
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Musacchio
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 97Frigerio

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 38Frabotta
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 30BentancurBooked at 60mins
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 5Arthur
  • 14McKennie
  • 28Demiral
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 34Da Graca
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 39Portanova
  • 41Fagioli
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  3. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Leão (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

  10. Post update

    Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).

  12. Post update

    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Frabotta (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  18. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan16115035171838
2Inter Milan16113241212036
3Roma16103335241133
4Sassuolo168532923629
5Napoli1591532151728
6Atalanta1584336211528
7Juventus1577130151528
8Lazio167452525025
9Hellas Verona166642015524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282526-120
12Bologna164572329-617
13Udinese154471723-616
14Fiorentina163671723-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Spezia163582131-1014
17Torino162682633-712
18Parma162681331-1812
19Genoa162591630-1411
20Crotone1623111638-229
View full Italian Serie A table

