Italian Serie A
SampdoriaSampdoria2Inter MilanInter Milan0

Sampdoria v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Audero
  • 22Yoshida
  • 21Tonelli
  • 15Colley
  • 3Augello
  • 87Candreva
  • 18Thorsby
  • 5Adrien Silva
  • 14Jankto
  • 10Keita
  • 38Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 2Rocha Lima
  • 8Verre
  • 11Ramírez
  • 16Askildsen
  • 19Regini
  • 20La Gumina
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Léris
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 34Letica
  • 35Avogadri

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de VrijBooked at 40mins
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23BarellaBooked at 23mins
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 15Young
  • 10MartínezBooked at 16mins
  • 7Sánchez

Substitutes

  • 9Lukaku
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Perisic
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away12

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0. Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Silva (Sampdoria).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

  18. Post update

    Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan15114034161837
2Inter Milan16113240211936
3Roma16103335231233
4Napoli1491431131828
5Atalanta1584334211328
6Juventus1476129141527
7Sassuolo167632722527
8Lazio167452424025
9Hellas Verona166641914524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282525020
12Bologna165472328-519
13Udinese154381623-715
14Fiorentina163671622-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Torino162682532-712
17Genoa162681528-1312
18Parma162681329-1612
19Spezia152581930-1111
20Crotone1623111538-239
View full Italian Serie A table

