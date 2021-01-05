Sampdoria v Inter Milan

First Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Audero
- 22Yoshida
- 21Tonelli
- 15Colley
- 3Augello
- 87Candreva
- 18Thorsby
- 5Adrien Silva
- 14Jankto
- 10Keita
- 38Damsgaard
Substitutes
- 2Rocha Lima
- 8Verre
- 11Ramírez
- 16Askildsen
- 19Regini
- 20La Gumina
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Léris
- 27Quagliarella
- 30Ravaglia
- 34Letica
- 35Avogadri
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de VrijBooked at 40mins
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 23BarellaBooked at 23mins
- 77Brozovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 15Young
- 10MartínezBooked at 16mins
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 9Lukaku
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Perisic
- 22Vidal
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with a cross.
Booking
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Post update
Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 2, Inter Milan 0. Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Silva (Sampdoria).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Keita Baldé (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Post update
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Marcelo Brozovic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jakub Jankto.
Post update
Hand ball by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).