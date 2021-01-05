Lazio v Fiorentina

First Half ends, Lazio 1, Fiorentina 0.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Strakosha
- 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 43mins
- 14Hoedt
- 33Acerbi
- 29Lazzari
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 18EscalanteBooked at 45mins
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 77Marusic
- 20Caicedo
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Pereira
- 8Anderson
- 13Armini
- 16Parolo
- 25Reina
- 26Radu
- 32Cataldi
- 54Franco
- 55Furlanetto
- 92Akpa Akpro
- 94Muriqi
Fiorentina
Formation 3-5-2
- 69Dragowski
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 20Pezzella
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 23Venuti
- 5Bonaventura
- 34S Amrabat
- 10Castrovilli
- 3Biraghi
- 9Vlahovic
- 7RibérySubstituted forEyssericat 38'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Terracciano
- 4Milenkovic
- 6Valero
- 8Duncan
- 11Kouamé
- 21Lirola
- 22Cáceres
- 27Barreca
- 29Krastev
- 77Callejón
- 78Pulgar
- 92Eysseric
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Gonzalo Escalante.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.
Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Booking
Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio).
Booking
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Adam Marusic.
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Franck Ribéry because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).
Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina).