Italian Serie A
LazioLazio1FiorentinaFiorentina0

Lazio v Fiorentina

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 43mins
  • 14Hoedt
  • 33Acerbi
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 18EscalanteBooked at 45mins
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 77Marusic
  • 20Caicedo
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Pereira
  • 8Anderson
  • 13Armini
  • 16Parolo
  • 25Reina
  • 26Radu
  • 32Cataldi
  • 54Franco
  • 55Furlanetto
  • 92Akpa Akpro
  • 94Muriqi

Fiorentina

Formation 3-5-2

  • 69Dragowski
  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 20Pezzella
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 23Venuti
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 34S Amrabat
  • 10Castrovilli
  • 3Biraghi
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 7RibérySubstituted forEyssericat 38'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 6Valero
  • 8Duncan
  • 11Kouamé
  • 21Lirola
  • 22Cáceres
  • 27Barreca
  • 29Krastev
  • 77Callejón
  • 78Pulgar
  • 92Eysseric
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Lazio 1, Fiorentina 0.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Gonzalo Escalante.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

  6. Booking

    Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Lazio).

  9. Booking

    Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Adam Marusic.

  13. Post update

    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Franck Ribéry because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

  17. Post update

    Franck Ribéry (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Wesley Hoedt (Lazio).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 6th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan15114034161837
2Inter Milan16113240211936
3Roma16103335231233
4Napoli1491431131828
5Atalanta1584334211328
6Juventus1476129141527
7Sassuolo167632722527
8Lazio167452424025
9Hellas Verona166641914524
10Benevento166371926-721
11Sampdoria166282525020
12Bologna165472328-519
13Udinese154381623-715
14Fiorentina163671622-615
15Cagliari163582333-1014
16Torino162682532-712
17Genoa162681528-1312
18Parma162681329-1612
19Spezia152581930-1111
20Crotone1623111538-239
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories